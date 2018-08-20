× Second man charged in deadly Grandview shooting that began as argument

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Prosecutors filed charges Monday against a second person in connection with a deadly shooting in Grandview.

Steven Samson, 29, faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in the death of 41-year-old Dennis Maurice Gordon Jr.

Police found Gordon dead in the street near White Ave. & High Grove Rd. Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 around 12:49 p.m.

Gordon sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

Court documents say a witness who was holding Gordon in his arms when police arrived on the scene said the man who shot Gordon was someone he had been in a fight with Gordon a few weeks before at 7-Eleven.

Investigators then pulled the police report and video from that fight and used it to track down the suspects. The video from that night led investigators to Samson’s house where they found the gun used to fire the deadly shot.

Gregory Smith, 24, also faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in connection with the shooting.

Prosecutors have requested that Samson’s bond be set at $250,000.

38.885841 -94.533010