Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s from Raymore

RAYMORE, Mo. — Police have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old man from Raymore.

Delmar Stille was last seen leaving his home at 7:15 a.m. Monday at 814 North Ward Road in Raymore. He has not been seen or heard from since then.

Stille is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 160 pounds with grey hair and green eyes. Police say Stille has Alzheimer’s disease and is missing his right eye.

He was driving a red 1999 Chevy 1500 truck with the Missouri license plate 4AU-200. Police say he didn’t take his cell phone with him and there has not been any bank activity to try to determine his location.

The last time he went missing a 2 months ago, and he was found walking on the side of the road in Topeka.

Anyone who sees Stille or has information for police is asked to call 911 or the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 816-380-5200.