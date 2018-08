KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An industrial accident east of downtown Kansas City hospitalized a worker on Monday. A 2,000-pound beam fell on the worker at Lawson Steel near Dora and Highland at about 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters didn’t know the condition of the worker, but the department did confirm that they were taken to a hospital. This is a developing story, FOX4 will provide updates as we get more details.