Study rates Missouri drivers as third-worst in the country

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A study that focused on four key metrics, including how often people Google terms like “traffic ticket” or “speeding ticket”, found that drivers in only two states were worse than drivers in Missouri.

SmartAsset has the Show-Me State tied with California for third-worst, citing the 10th highest rate of drivers Googling about traffic tickets, and a death rate of 1.28 people per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, a number that is up from 1.21 in 2015. Mississippi topped the list, while Tennessee came in second.

SmartAsset also looked at the percentage of drivers with insurance and the number of DUIs per driver to build its list.

So where did Kansas check in? SmartAsset has the Sunflower State’s drivers ranked number 37. Here’s the head-to-head breakdown between the states with three of the study’s key metrics. A table didn’t include the Google analysis, which seems to be the main separator in this border battle:

STATE MISSOURI KANSAS Percentage of insured drivers 86% 85.1% DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers 4.58 3.54 Deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled 1.28 1.34 Overall Index 93.33 49.63

Here are the rankings for all 50 states: