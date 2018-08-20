Watch: Local mom Rosilyn Temple gives heartfelt cry for help to stop the violence in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One day after Kansas City saw three homicides in a 24-hour span, FOX4 invited Rosilyn Temple, head of the local group "Mothers In Charge," onto the Morning Show to chat about what people in the community can do to reduce the murder rate.

Temple started the group after her son was murdered at 26 years old.

"I knew we had a problem, but the problem became my problem," Temple told FOX4. "So I had to get out and fight."

Last year there were more than 150 murders in the city, and this year is looking to be on pace with that figure.

While chatting with FOX4's Mark Alford, Temple looked directly into the camera and gave a heartfelt cry for help from the community. See that powerful moment in the video player above.