Attention animal lovers: KC Pet Project needs help after finding boxes of abandoned cats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Pet Project desperately needs people to adopt after someone left three boxes of kittens in their parking lot.

The shelter is at capacity after taking in 106 new cats this past week, including three cats and nine kittens that were found inside the boxes on Tuesday.

The animals are currently being vaccinated and treated for fleas.

“The silver lining of this all is that, you know, they are at a shelter now. They’re being cared for. But the hard part for us is that we now know nothing about these cats. We don’t know where they came from. We don’t know anything about their health, or if there are other cats that were in this situation,” said KCPP spokeswoman Tori Fugate.

She said the shelter has been pretty full with new cats coming in all summer long, but with the new arrivals, they are at critical capacity.

There is an adoption special this weekend where dogs will be available for $40 and cats for $20. You can learn more about the adoption special, donations and how to become a pet foster parent here.