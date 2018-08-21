× Darryl Forte wins Democratic nomination for Jackson County sheriff race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former KC police chief Darryl Forte has been selected as the Democratic candidate on the November ballot for the Jackson County sheriff’s seat.

Forte has been serving as interim sheriff since former sheriff Mike Sharp resigned in April. On Tuesday, night the county’s Democratic committed nominated him to represent the party in the upcoming election.

Tuesday’ night’s nomination came after a judge ruled in July to invalidate the primary election for the Jackson County Sheriff’s seat.

The ruling was the result of a petition filed by the Jackson County Democratic Committee, arguing that the county and Clerk Mary Spino “lacked legal authority to open or re-open a candidate filing period and/or call a primary election.” Read more on that ruling here.

Because of that decision, the county’s Democratic and Republican parties had to select a candidate to run on the November ballot. David Bernal was selected as the Republican party’s candidate.

Whomever wins the November election will then complete the remainder of Sharp’s term, which expires in 2020.