Family Conservancy’s tips to make homework time more efficient

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- School is back in session, and that means it's time for homework and studying.
Debbie Karlstrand from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX4 studio Tuesday, Aug. 21 to share tips to make homework more meaningful and less challenging for your kids.
Debbie suggests:
- Having a homework buddy
- Being present in the work area
- Eliminating distractions
- Communicating with the teacher
If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.
