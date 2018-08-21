Family Conservancy’s tips to make homework time more efficient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- School is back in session, and that means it's time for homework and studying.

Debbie Karlstrand from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX4 studio Tuesday, Aug. 21 to share tips to make homework more meaningful and less challenging for your kids.

Debbie suggests:

Having a homework buddy

Being present in the work area

Eliminating distractions

Communicating with the teacher

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.