Final votes: Kobach defeated Colyer in Kansas governor primary by 350 votes

Final vote totals in the razor-thin race were posted Tuesday after the last of the state’s 105 counties completed their vote canvassing on Monday. More than 317,000 people voted in the GOP primary.

Colyer conceded to Kobach on Aug. 14 and has said he will not seek a recount.

Kobach received 128,838 votes to Colyer’s 128,488 votes in the Aug. 7 primary. Former state Sen. Jim Barnett garnered 27,993 votes and Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer received 24,807.

The final numbers are not official until the state Board of Canvassers certifies them. State law requires that be done before Aug. 31.