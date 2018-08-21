Former Kansas State basketball player guilty in I-435 road rage shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A Kansas State basketball player charged in a January road rage shooting on I-435 pleaded guilty to obstructing apprehension or prosecution Tuesday.

Amaad Wainright will return to court Oct. 24 for sentencing.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer charge he faced.

FOX4's Shannon O'Brien spoke with Wainright as he left the courthouse and asked why he took the plea deal. He did not comment on that matter, but he did say his former teammates congratulated him for signing to play basketball at Louisiana State University Shreveport.

In April the day before U.S. Marshals arrested Wainright, the Kansas State basketball program announced that they decided to suspend him indefinitely.

“We are aware of Ahmad’s situation, and due to the seriousness of the charges he has been indefinitely suspended from our men’s basketball team per athletic department policy,” Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “We take matters such as these very seriously and will re-evaluate his status as we learn more information.”