Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grandma's Cheesy Corn

Ingredients:

1 ea. 32 oz. frozen golden corn

1 stick unsalted butter

6 oz. cream cheese

6 oz. sour cream

2 oz. white sugar

1/2 tsp. garlic gran.

1/2 tsp. onion gran.

2 Tbsp. Dried Chives + more to garnish

Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions:

Place corn in pan on stovetop and warm on medium until most of the moisture is cooked off. Add butter, turn up heat and stir while cooking. When butter is melted add all other ingredients and reduce heat to simmer. Garnish with extra chives.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.