Homeowner says son allegedly set KC home on fire after argument with his dad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- What began as a heated argument is now being investigated as possible arson.

Crews battled a two-alarm house fire Tuesday night in Kansas City that injured three people and killed two dogs, officials say.

The fire was located near NE 48th Street and North Wallace Avenue. According to KCFD spokesman James Dean, smoke and fire were showing when firefighters arrived. The home is a complete loss.

"It's extremely devastating. I've lost everything. I've lost my dogs," Sheri West said.

West said she lives in the home with her 69-year-old husband, Gary, and their son, Brandon. West said she raced home from work Tuesday and saw her home fully engulfed in flames. Her husband was taken to a nearby hospital with third-degree burns on his hands and feet.

West said she was told her son allegedly set their home on fire after having a nasty fight with his dad.

"I was told that Brandon poured gasoline on the home and lit a match," she said. "My husband's at Research. He has burns on his feet and cuts on his arms."

KCPD spokesman Jake Becchina said bomb and arson investigators are working to determine the cause. Police are still speaking to the suspect about what happened.