Two-alarm house fire kills 2 dogs and leaves man with third-degree burns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews battled a two-alarm house fire Tuesday night in Kansas City that injured three people and killed two dogs, officials say.

The fire was located near NE 48th Street and North Wallace Avenue. According to KCFD spokesman James Dean, smoke and fire were showing when firefighters arrived. The fire is now out, and the home is a complete loss.

Deputy Fire Chief Mike Bracken said three people escaped, and an older man was rescued from inside the home. He was taken to a nearby hospital with third-degree burns on his hands and feet.

The three people who escaped were treated for smoke inhalation. Two of those people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bracken also said two dogs inside the home were killed in the fire.

KC Police said officers were initially dispatched to the house fire for traffic control. Shortly after, KCPD spokesman Jake Becchina said officers were requested because someone was causing a disturbance on scene. It’s unclear what that disturbance was at this time or how that person is involved, he said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Becchina said bomb and arson investigators are working to determine the cause.