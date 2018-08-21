Kansas City aiming to create more ‘complete streets’ in Midtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City is working to grow its network of "complete streets." The idea is to make roads more livable and usable for drivers, bicyclists, pedestrians and transit riders.

The city got a grant from the Sustainable Places Program through the Mid-America Regional Council. Monies from that program have already helped 40 communities.

Right now, Kansas City is using those dollars to study improvements to major cooridors in Midtown, including 39th Street, 43rd Street, Broadway, Wornall Road and Southwest Trafficway.

MARC said it consistently hears from people in the community that walk-able, bike-able and accessible streets are a major need to help move the city forward.

"If a study like this improves quality of life, creates vibrant places, if the users and residents and businesses feel like people can safely arrive at their location, that's one of the big demands people have in our region," said Martin Rivarola, Mid-America Regional Council assistant director of transportation and land use.

Public input is invited. A meeting is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Midtown.