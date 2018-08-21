New app blocks scam calls, uses bots to keep scammers from targeting others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Nineteen: Experts say that’s how many times you're called each month by a scammer. Now a New Jersey company believes it's found an innovative solution to help put the scammers out of business.

Enter Robokiller. It’s an app for your smartphone that not only blocks scam calls before they reach you, but more importantly wastes the scammer's time.

Robokiller has multiple "answer bots" designed to keep the scammer on the phone as long as possible, said Ethan Garr, vice president of marketing for Teltech, the developer of Robokiller.

Many of the answer bots -- and there are more than 100 -- pretend to be someone carrying on a conversation with someone else while the scammer is waiting patiently on the phone.

One answer bot is of a person supposedly on a boat on a lake. The scammer has to wait while the person on the boat tries to figure out whether their phone has been damaged by lake water.

Another answer bot pretends to be a police officer who is taking the scammer’s call while riding in his patrol car. The scammer repeatedly has to wait while the officer talks to his partner and conducts police business.

Garr said some scammers stay on the phone as long as an hour, but most hang up after 2-3 minutes.

That wasted time can cost scammers big money and prevent them from scamming someone else. Garr said the telephone scam industry takes in more than $1 billion a year.

The Robokiller app was developed by Teltech in response to a contest by the Federal Trade Commission asking for the public’s help in stopping robocalls. The app costs $2.49 a month and has 300,000 customers.