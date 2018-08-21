UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old boy from Kansas City found safe, police say

UPDATE: Police say the 14-year-old has been found safe.
Original story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy from Kansas City.
Christopher Sims was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East 67th and James A. Reed Road.
Police say Christopher suffers from some mental health problems. He is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt , grey pants and grey tennis shoes.
Anyone who sees Christopher is asked to call 911 or KC Police at 816-234-5136.
