UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old boy from Kansas City found safe, police say

UPDATE: Police say the 14-year-old has been found safe.

Original story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy from Kansas City.

Christopher Sims was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East 67th and James A. Reed Road.

Police say Christopher suffers from some mental health problems. He is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt , grey pants and grey tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees Christopher is asked to call 911 or KC Police at 816-234-5136.