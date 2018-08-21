Public has one last chance to weigh in on plan to make midtown streets safer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Midtown streets could soon be getting a makeover to make streets and sidewalks safer for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

There is a meeting Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church on 40th and Main to discuss what those improvement plans will be.

At the meeting, the city and the Mid American Regional Council will present recommendations that will make a select number of midtown streets including 39th and 43rd streets as well as Broadway, Southwest Trafficway and Wornall safer.

This meeting will also be the last chance for the public to share their thoughts before the city selects one of the design proposals.