Steel worker dies after 2,000-pound beam falls at KC business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — OSHA confirmed to FOX4 Tuesday that the Kansas City man injured Monday when a 2,000-pound steel beam fell on him has died.

The tragic incident happened at Continental Steel Fabrication near Dora and Highland at about 4:30 p.m.

Emergency crews took the man to the hospital after the incident, but he later died from his injuries.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity or said what caused the steel beam to fall.

OSHA is on the scene talking to potential witnesses and the employer to determine if safety standards were followed. They are also working to determine the cause of the deadly incident

39.099727 -94.578567