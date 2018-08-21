UMKC becomes first university in US to install smart kiosks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new school year means new technology for one university.

UMKC rolled out a number of seven-foot digital kiosks Tuesday becoming the first university in the U.S. to install city-post digital kiosks on campus.

There are eight total kiosks. Seven are on the Volker Campus and one on the health sciences campus.

The kiosks look like giant smart phones. They are powered by 55-inch smart screens and provide up-to-date information on university services, as well as how to access the best of Kansas City including nearby restaurants.

They also feature nine different language translations.

“Me being a Spanish speaker, I really appreciate that because I know a lot of people, English isn’t their first language," sophomore Daphne Posadas said. "Especially coming from international countries, it would be great to switch your language and feel as inclusive as everyone else.”