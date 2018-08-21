Westport security guard suspended after allegedly ordering ‘Trayvon Martini’ at bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Westport security guard and former Olathe police officer was suspended after a black bartender says the man ordered a "Trayvon Martini" from him.

It all started from a post from a Westport bartender who uses the name 'Alobar Bandaloop' on Facebook. He wrote that he's asked to make 1,001 different drinks and never once has any drink like this cropped up -- until last week.

Bandaloop said the Westport security guard came into Buzzard Beach and allegedly ordered a "Trayvon Martini," which consisted of "one shot of vodka, watermelon juice and it only takes one shot because it only takes one shot to put him down."

The problem, according to Bandaloop, is that this security guard was paid to walk around the neighborhood and "police" the area.

The security guard in question is an employee of Chesley Brown International, based in Atlanta, which is the security contractor working in Westport. The security guard was initially suspended, and the company later said his employment "has ended."

The Westport Regional Business League subcontracts with CBI and provided FOX4 with this statement:

"The allegation is currently under investigation by the security company, which has already put its employee in question on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. If true, it is reprehensible, and we will have zero tolerance for that type of behavior in this welcoming district."

In a statement from CBI, a spokesperson said:

"Chesley Brown International, an Atlanta based security services firm, was made aware of allegations surrounding the alleged racist remarks made by an off-duty public safety officer to a bartender in the Westport community. Once this information was brought to our attention we opened an internal investigation which led to his suspension and the removal of the employee from the property. While the investigation continues and remains active the officer’s employment with Chesley Brown has ended.

"Chesley Brown International has NO tolerance for hate, bigotry or prejudice. The company embraces diversity and inclusion as one of its core values. In April of 2018, our entire Westport Public Safety Team underwent cultural sensitivity training. We plan to reevaluate and refine the training program then reeducate our officers throughout our entire organization. This will better ensure complete understanding and the seriousness of these types of behaviors.

"We value the community of Westport and are extremely thankful that this was brought to our attention. We want to make it clear that these types of actions in no way represent the principles of Chesley Brown International. We hope that our quick response to this situation shows our commitment to The Westport Community."

As of Tuesday night, the social media post has been shared almost 1,000 times.

A spokesman for the Olathe Police Department said the security guard was once an officer with the department but has not been since 2016.