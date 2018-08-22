22-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly 2017 crash that killed metro mom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence in connection with a deadly January crash that killed a metro mother.

Juan Sanchez was accused of causing a crash on Jan. 15, 2017, in northeast Kansas City that killed 35-year-old Shaymaa Saudi and injured her daughter. The crash happened after Sanchez got into a fight with Saudi’s husband, Abbas al Hashemi.

Hashemi then said he told his wife to leave with their daughter because Sanchez was trying to run him down.

Court documents say, in his truck, Sanchez began to chase Saudi’s vehicle. Her daughter was in the back seat. Sanchez’s truck allegedly hit Saudi’s vehicle, and it lost control. The car hit a utility pole, killing Saudi and injuring the little girl.

Prosecutors said Sanchez sped away from the scene, parked the truck and took the license plates off, and then covered it with a tarp.

Sanchez will be sentenced on Oct. 19.

Previous coverage:

