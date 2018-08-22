27-year-old man charged with killing 3 people, including ex-girlfriend, during Nov. drug deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed charges Tuesday against a Kansas City man accused of killing three people in November 2017.

According to the charging documents, 27-year-old Deaundre J. Brown was at a Kansas City home near East 17th Street and Chelsea Avenue the day 30-year-old Jennifer L. Zimmerman, 30-year-old Victor Portillo and his ex-girlfriend 25-year-old Yesseria Ahumada were shot and killed.

A witness told detectives that he was with Brown and the three victims the night before the shooting. While together he heard conversations about a potential drug deal the next morning.

According to court documents, Brown was chatting with Portillo about buying approximately 20 pounds of marijuana for $34,000, but Portillo said he didn't have that much. Portillo told Brown to come back the next day at 9:30 a.m., and he would have enough. He also said he would sell it to him at a discounted price--$30,000.

When Brown returned the next day, the witness did not, court documents said.

Then around 10 a.m. that day, someone from Ahumada's employer called the witness and said she left around 9 a.m. but never returned, according to the probable cause statement. The witness said he then went to the home where the deal was supposed to happened and saw law enforcement already there.

Two of the victims were already dead. First responders took the third victim to the hospital where she died from her injuries. She is the one who called police.

Brown faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action.

Prosecutors have requested that Brown be held on a $500,000 cash bond.