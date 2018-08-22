Alcohol delivered right to your door could soon be coming to Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Your next six-pack or bottle of wine could be one click away if you live in Kansas City.

Kansas City's Neighborhood and Public Safety Committee approved an ordinance legalizing online sales of liquor and delivery Wednesday. Right now, Kansas City liquor stores can deliver purchases to your home, but you have to go into the store to buy it.

"All this is going to change is that transaction will take place on a smart phone or a computer outside of the physical building. We will still operate the same way we have been," Mike's Wine and Spirits Brookside Manager Andy Doohan said.

"I think it`s a great idea if they can make certain that it`s safe for those underage,"Diane Holecek said.

Mike's Wine and Spirits is listed right now as a partner with Drizly, an online platform connecting consumers with liquor stores in 100 cities nationwide. The company said it takes the protection of minors seriously and requires licenses to be scanned on smartphones at the time of delivery.

Mother's Against Drunk Driving submitted the following statement after being contacted about the proposed changes.

"MADD does not take a position on the sale of alcohol to people who are over 21, provided policies are in place to verify that the person buying the alcohol is over 21. Regardless of where the alcohol is consumed, whether it’s at a restaurant with dinner, at a bar, at home or in someone else’s home, everyone whose plans include alcohol should make sure they always plan ahead for a non-drinking driver to get home safely.”

Doohan said their associates who make the delivery wouldn't sell to people who are intoxicated.

"Just think of it as instead of being in the store, it will be at your front door. But everything else we will be following the same guidelines," he said.

"I can think of my own situation where you are part way through a party and you run out of something. Instead of someone who has had a couple of drinks going out to get it, you call it in. Makes perfect sense," Mike Ashcraft said.

The ordinance still needs approval by the full Kansas City Council. The measure is likely to be placed on the agenda in a week or two.