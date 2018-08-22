Former Winnetonka High employee gets probation in child sexual exploitation case

LIBERTY, Mo. — A former Winnetonka High School campus supervisor will spend five years on probation after he had inappropriate sexual conversations with two students.

Joshua Miller reached a plea deal with prosecutors, allowing him to plead guilty to one county of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, a class C felony.

He was sentenced to 7 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, but that sentence was suspended and he was given five years of supervised probation.

Miller told investigators that he kept a secret Facebook account where he sent sexually explicit messages to a female student. Authorities were notified after a relative of one of the students recognized Miller as a campus supervisor.

At the time of the charges, North Kansas City Schools said that Miller resigned from Winnetonka in 2016 and the administration had no knowledge of his alleged crimes at the time of his resignation.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video