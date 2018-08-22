JoCo. prosecutors file charges against 2 men in h.s. graduation shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Two men now face charges in the May 17 shooting at Center High School's graduation that was held at Church of the Resurrection in Leawood.

Center High School just wrapped up its graduation ceremony when the shooting happened. Two people were hurt. One was a recent graduate who was an innocent bystander.

Prosecutors charged Damon Nevon Gwinn, 21, with aggravated battery and reckless harm.

Officers arrested Gwinn Tuesday around 8:39 a.m. His bond is set at $250,000.

Prosecutors also charged the alleged driver of vehicle, Rasheed Malik Henderson, 20, with fleeing a law officer.

Officers arrested Henderson Tuesday around 5:05 p.m. His bond is set at $100,000