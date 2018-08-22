JoCo woman on mission to find owner of WWII photo found at Lee’s Summit estate sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, Kan. -- A Johnson County woman is trying to find the family of a World War II veteran. Connie Davis has something of his that she believes the family might want back.

“I live and breathe this pretty much trying to find out who this man was or his family,” Davis said.

Davis’ brother-in-law was at an estate sale in Lee’s Summit a month ago and came across a couple of boxes that were marked $2 each.

“He said it was like somebody had cleaned out their attic,” Davis said.

Hidden at the bottom of one of the boxes was a framed photo with name of a World War II veteran.

“My brother-in-law said it had like black felt on it, and it was all torn and tattered, so he put new glass in it and a leather on the back,” Davis said.

Her brother-in-law gave it to her, hoping her dad, who is active with VFW in De Soto, might be able to find the veteran.

The picture appears to show what could be a Landing or Liberty ship used during World War II. Below the ship is the name “Donald F. Miller, MOMM 3/C.” FOX4 learned the man was likely a motor machinist mate whose job involved operating and maintain the ship’s engines.

“There’s so many people that have that name that were in World War II and in the Navy,” Davis said. “I tried finding out something about the ship, but it doesn’t have a name."

Davis said she tried everything and, in one last ditch effort, reached out to FOX4 with the hopes that someone might know the veteran or his family.

“I wasn’t expecting you all to call back so soon, but I’m glad you did because you guys are my last hope,” Davis said.

Davis said she would love to meet the veteran or his family and return a piece she believes holds sentimental value.

“If someone found something like this of my father’s, because he was in the service too, I would love them to try to find me or somebody in my family," Davis said.

She said if she can’t find him or his family, she plans to hang the picture at the VFW in De Soto.

If you can know the family and can help connect Davis with them, send FOX4's Zac Summers an message at zac.summers@fox4kc.com or on his Facebook or Twitter pages.