Kansas City Royals release schedule for 2019 regular season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have released their schedule for the 2019 regular season, which will begin earlier than it ever has before.

The Royals’ season will begin March 28 versus the Chicago White Sox. That’s one day earlier than the 2018 season opener and the earliest in franchise history.

And the season opener will also be the team’s home opener. For the fourth time in five years, the season will kick off with a game at the K. In all, the Royals will host 80 games at Kauffman Stadium.

The team will also travel to Omaha where they’ll host the Detroit Tigers for a game on June 13 at TD Ameritrade Park. That game will be part of the new GEICO Summer Series and will be televised on ESPN, according to the club.

See the Royals full 2019 schedule here.