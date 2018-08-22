KC man ranted about estranged wife before allegedly setting home on fire, court records say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged with setting fire to his home after ranting about his estranged wife and current girlfriend, according to Clay County court documents.

Brandon West, 37, faces a first-degree arson charge for allegedly setting fire to the home near NE 48th Street and North Wallace Avenue in the Northland.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to find the house engulfed in flames.

Charging documents allege that West’s father came downstairs and found him pouring gasoline in the garage, ranting about his estranged wife and current girlfriend.

He then lit a match and caused his father’s socks to catch on fire. He suffered third-degree burns to his hands and feet and was taken to Research hospital. Two dogs were also killed in the fire.

West’s estranged wife was upstairs when the fire began and had to be rescued by neighbors who helped her escape through a window.

The home is a complete loss. His bond is set at $100,000.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video