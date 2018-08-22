KCMO finance committee approves pre-k education sales tax for April ballot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The finance and governance committee Wednesday approved placing a 3/8 cent sales tax on the April 2019 ballot to fund pre-K education for all 4-year-olds.

There are still concerns about who would get the money.

Public school district representatives were conspicuously absent from the hearing. Kansas City's 15 school districts have raised concerns about the sales tax, which would raise $30 million a year.

Public schools don't want to see the money distributed to parents under a "voucher" system, where parents could choose between public and private preschools.

An accredited preschool provider told the committee private schools should not be shut out of the pre-K program, because many already are filling a need for the 35 percent of Kansas City 4-year-olds currently enrolled in high quality pre-K education.

"If we have to, put measures in place to allow these parents to make a choice outside the district," child care provider Latonya Fisher said. "The district is free. I can’t compete with free. But I am providing quality child care at Alphabet Academy Learning Center."

Supporters of universal pre-K say a high quality program costs $12,000 a year per child. That's too much money for families that need it the most.

State funding for pre-K education ranks among the lowest in the nation, and there's little movement in Jefferson City to try to change that.

Public schools also have called the tax regressive, saying poor families would pay a disproportionate share of pre-k education costs. Conversations are continuing with the mayor's office, which has made this initiative its top priority.