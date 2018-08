× One person dead following single-vehicle crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mo. – One person is dead following a crash just east of Archie, Mo., Wednesday.

The single-vehicle crash happened at S. Austin Rd and E. 343rd around 6:30 a.m.

By the time first responders arrived on the scene, the only person in the vehicle was dead.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim.