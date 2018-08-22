Speeding complaints in KC neighborhoods rise as new school year gets underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Police at the city’s North Patrol Division say they’ve seen an uptick in complaints about speeding in neighborhoods since the start of this school year.

“The school year has started, and both buses and kids are in the neighborhoods, delivering kids and stopping and going. And all of these areas, they are residential neighborhoods, and the school is 25 miles an hour,” KCPD Community Interaction Officer Robert Pavlovic said.

And if you’re noticing a heavier volume of cars passing through your neighborhood, you’re not alone. Police say road closures are forcing more people to take detours.

“It is borderline a chain reaction of the closure of the bridge, (Highway) 169, so a lot of traffic is diverted to Highway 9. Volume is larger than before,” Pavlovic said.

Officers have increased their presence in some areas but are asking drivers to do their part as well as we re-adjust to new traffic patterns.

“We can not enough just stress how important it is just to keep kids safe. They have to get off the bus, and a lot of neighborhoods, they don’t have sidewalks and you not paying attention or going the speed limit means your reaction is 10-times reduced,” Pavlovic said.

If speeding is a problem in your area, you can call the 311 Community Action Line to report it or go on the KCPD website and file a traffic complaint.