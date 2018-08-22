Woman traveling through KC charged with possessing over 5 pounds of fentanyl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman with more than 5 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl in her suitcase as she traveled through Kansas City is now facing federal charges.

Evelyn Sanchez was charged Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in KC with possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

Court documents say Sanchez was traveling from Los Angeles to New York City when her bus stopped briefly at a KC bus station on Tuesday. KC detectives spoke with the 33-year-old woman at the bus station and became suspicious that she wasn’t being honest about her trip.

A K-9 alerted detectives to a suitcase under a seat near where Sanchez had been sitting on the bus, and she eventually told police it was hers. When detectives searched the suitcase, they discovered two bundles of a combined 5.3 pounds of fentanyl wrapped in plastic.

“This was a huge amount of fentanyl capable of killing thousands of people,” KCPD Chief Rick Smith said in a statement. “I’m very proud of our detectives and of how our excellent working relationships with our federal partners are keeping dangerous drugs like this off the streets and holding traffickers accountable.”

Fentanyl is an opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin. It’s often mixed with heroin doses and is driving the skyrocketing U.S. death rates tied to drugs.