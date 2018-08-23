Chiefs cheerleaders surprise 22-year-old fan with rare brain tumor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Several Chiefs cheerleaders had a busy day on Thursday granting a wish for a 22-year-old with a rare brain tumor.

Looking through old photos, you can see Megan Rucker's love for all things red and gold. She grew up loving to cheer and attending cheer camps put on by the Kansas City Chiefs.

At just nine years old, Rucker became sick with a brain tumor. After surgery and 55 weeks of radiation and chemo, Rucker was cancer free.

"She was living life like a normal kid, living life like a teenager," Carolyn Rucker said.

But in November, Megan Rucker learned the cancer was back.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old got her wish. Crossroads Hospice helped surprise Megan with a visit from the Chiefs cheerleaders and a spa day at Chic Nails & Spa in Blue Springs.

The day was full of surprises and pampering, surrounded by family and friends. See more of the big surprise in the video player above.

"I just want her to have a great day and be out of the house because we have had to spend a lot of time at home right now," Carolyn said.

After the manicure and pedicure, the group spent the afternoon together at lunch.

"She is having a great time today. It makes me so happy. These are happy tears," Carolyn said.