Concerned customers invited to learn about KCP&L possible rate hikes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Kansas City Power and Light will host a public meeting Thursday for concerned customers to share their thoughts about possible rate hikes.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. inside the B.E.S.T. Conference Center at the KU Edwardsville Campus in Overland Park.

Kansas Corporation Commission is putting on the meeting to give customers a chance to learn more about the proposed rate increase and how much it will cost.

This meeting comes just three months after Westar Energy and Kansas City Power and Light merged. This impacted nearly one million customers in Kansas and nearly 600,000 in Missouri, according to the Missouri Public Service Commission.

When they merged they filed an application that requests a rate increase of about 4.5 percent, which equals $26.2 million overall.

If you can't make the meeting, you can watch it live here. The commission is taking public comment in places all over the metro through mid October.

They're expected to make a decision on the rate increase by December. Also around that time, the company’s new name should be implemented-- it’s Evergy.