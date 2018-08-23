Connection between illegal immigrants and crime disputed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The murder of an Iowa college student has some people questioning the dangers posed by illegal immigrants in our community.

The Westside Community Action Network says it has seen crime drop after building bonds between immigrants and police.

Authorities say the man arrested for murdering Mollie Tibbetts, 20, entered our country illegally from Mexico.

And immigration hardliners are using the case to back up their claims that immigrants are more likely to commit crimes than native born Americans.

But a study by the libertarian Cato Institute, reported in USA Today, concluded that only 0.5 percent of illegal immigrants here, are behind bars for crimes other than immigration violations.

That compares to an incarceration rate of more than 1.5 percent for native born Americans.

That doesn't surprise folks at the Westside CAN Center, who say the vast majority of immigrants simply want to provide for their families.

"Most of them do not commit crimes," said Barb Bailey, a Westside CAN Center board member. "The Molly Tibbetts thing needs to concentrate on this is a violent crime against women. We need to be concentrating on the crime."

Kansas City police do not list immigration status of those arrested, and because immigrants are not afraid of police, Bailey claims they work with officers to fight crime in the neighborhood.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says in the six years of President Obama's deportation protection program known as DACA, only a quarter of one percent of the 800,000 registered have been removed after committing crimes or being identified as gang members.

A lawyer for the suspect accused of killing Tibbetts filed documents in court this week claiming that Cristhian Rivera is in the United States legally.