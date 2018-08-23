× Convicted felon charged in deadly shooting near 33rd and Wabash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 66-year-old convicted felon is now facing charges in a shooting that left a man dead in a Kansas City home’s front yard.

Marshall Celestine has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal actin and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of 67-year-old Morris Clay on Aug. 17.

The deadly shooting happened near East 33rd Street and Wabash Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the area around 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Clay dead on the porch of a home in the area.

According to court documents, a witness told officers she heard shots and saw Clay leave the home and fall to the ground. The witness allegedly saw Celestine shoot the man two more times before going back into the home. Other witnesses said they didn’t see the shooting but saw the two men and heard shots fired.

Witnesses also reported seeing Celestine leave in a 1999 green Honda Accord. That vehicle was registered to Celestine.

Overland Park police located that vehicle Monday on Frontage Road and found Celestine holding a black revolver.

Court documents say he initially refused to exit the vehicle but was eventually arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Celestine was convicted in a 1975 robbery and kidnapping in Sedgwick County.

Crime lab technicians said the gun matched a bullet recovered from Clay’s body.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 cash bond.