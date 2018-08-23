Human trafficking survivors prep for fundraiser to help other potential victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Former victims of human trafficking are preparing for a fundraiser, hoping to raise money to help other victims and break the cycle.

“I actually spent 17 years being bought and sold here in Kansas City,” 49-year-old Christine McDonald said.

She said she spent much of her life feeling like there was no way out.

“I was a minor. I had some vulnerabilities, as we all know. Traffickers look for individuals vulnerabilities, and mine were growing up without a father, growing in alcoholism. I was in and out of foster care,” McDonald said. “I was damaged. I had been raped. I had been through a lot of violence. I was then addicted.”

Now, she spends her time trying to break the cycle and helping the next generation so they don't go through what she did.

“In the midst of it, you don`t see any other options, and from an outsider looking in, it can look like a choice,” McDonald said.

She advocates for Restoration House, a recovery program for victims of sex trafficking in Kansas City. In three weeks, the Brookside Bluegrass Festival will raise money for this program.

“This festival is a very special event because every dollar of every ticket goes toward Restoration House, which is a recovery and rescue house for victims of human trafficking right here in Kansas City,” said Mark Clifton, the producer of the Brookside Bluegrass Festival.

On Thursday, they were hanging banners and signs at the Wornall Road Baptist Church where the festival's being held.

“Human trafficking is a problem everywhere. We`re just really becoming fully aware of the scope and scale of it and the devastation of it,” Clifton said.

This particular event is raising money for underage victims, the house for minors.

“It really is up to people like us in the community to take responsibility for this and to do something to change it,” Clifton said. “If you look the other way, you don`t see it. But it`s there, and it`s really hurtful to a community and to the people who are caught up in it.”

Every penny from this event will go toward Restoration House.

“If we can start breaking down the cycle, we can start understanding the dynamics and the things the things that lead to it. Then maybe we can have a chance to protect the next generation from dying or being killed or being damaged,” McDonald said.

The Brookside Bluegrass Festival is scheduled for Sept. 15 at Wornall Road Baptist Church. There will be bands, food trucks, bounce houses and much more. For tickets and information, visit this site.