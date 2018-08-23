Independent Greg Orman will remain on ballot in Kansas governor’s race

TOPEKA, Kan. — A state board in Kansas is keeping independent candidate Greg Orman on the ballot in the governor’s race.

The State Objections Board on Thursday rejected a challenge filed by a Democratic legislative leader’s aide.

The Democrat had argued that questions about how Orman gathered the signatures of registered voters were grave enough to warrant removing him from the Nov. 6 ballot.

Orman needed the signatures of 5,000 registered voters, and counties validated about 7,700. The objection raised questions about how at least 4,000 were collected.

The board was made up of representatives of the secretary of state, the attorney general and the lieutenant governor. All are Republicans and Secretary of State Kris Kobach is the GOP nominee for governor.

Many Democrats fear Orman’s bid will help Kobach.