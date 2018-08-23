Irish Fest 2018 brings music, food, and fun to KC Labor Day Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Irish are known for having fun and Labor Day weekend, an Irish celebration returns to Kansas City!

Irish Fest 2018 begins Friday, Aug. 31 at Crown Center.

The Elders will be there! Also, Gaelic Storm, We Banjo 3, Bob Reeder, and many other bands and entertainers. Click here for a complete schedule of what’s coming to the many stages set up at Crown Center.

Hungry? Food vendors are about as numerous as entertainers! They include (to name a few) O’Dowds Little Dublin, Scimeca’s, The Dubliner, and Sheridans.

Click here for the website.

Hours for the festival are:

Friday, Aug. 31: 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 1: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 2: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Tickets on Friday are $15 at the gate, but if you buy them before Aug. 26 you can get them for $10 each.

On Saturday and Sunday, it's $18 at the gate.

There’s a $30 weekend pass available online.