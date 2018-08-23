× Joe’s Weather Blog: Rain moving through…drought eases “somewhat” and Lane (THU-8/23)

Good morning…rain is on radar and moving into and soon through the KC region…this is wave #1…another batch is possible tonight and more rain may occur next week. We may be in the process of breaking the back of the drought. It will take a lot of moisture to get back to average…in some cases over 12″ in parts of the area…obviously this isn’t going to happen soon…but at least we’re starting to see more opportunities and while some of the crops for this year are in rough shape and really can’t be recovered to a large extent…something has to be better than nothing.

Lane is still going strong but is weakening somewhat. The main issues appear to be the potential of flooding rains and mudslides…Hawaii is a very mountainous chain of islands as you probably know. The worst of the winds won’t directly affect the Islands it appears as long as Lane remains offshore…which is the current forecast.

Forecast:

Today: Rainy through lunch into the early afternoon…cool and gray with highs only near 70-75°…MO side may stay closer to 70°

Tonight: Some additional storms may form overnight. The location may favor more of the MO side. Lows in the 60s

Friday: Any storm chances dwindle early in the morning…then hotter and more humid with highs near 90°

Weekend: Hot and humid with highs 90-95°

Discussion:

Let’s start with the rain in the KC area…

If you’re reading the blog early this morning…that rain goes back towards central KS…where it was being anchored by thunderstorms that are being generated out there and then the rain marches eastwards. When the anchoring thunderstorms start moving towards the State Line and then through…that will start ending the rains from west to east. It’s possible the heaviest rains will be on the tail end of this system.

This system will lay down a surface boundary which overnight will gradually lift northwards. As that process happens the winds above the surface will be cranking at at 55-65+ MPH. This will create lift and generate new storms…perhaps even some hail producing storms on the MO side (favored area right now). So areas towards the east of KC may have to watch for some severe weather in localized areas. Hail seems to be the main threat from these storms. Perhaps an isolated 60 MPH winds.

Then it gets hotter and more humid…with all the rain that will fall…that has to be evaporated out into the air. This will send the dew points into the uncomfortable range and we’ll see a return to heat index values to near 100° over the weekend. Seems like a good pool weekend. Clouds will be in and out it appears.

The new drought report is out…and we’re seeing some relief in parts of the area…and some reduction in the “extremeness” of the drought.

The problem with these types of maps though is that it’s a snippet in time…if a farmers crop was stunted or failed to grow because of drought that lingered for months, like on the KS side, and now we’re seeing many areas on the KS side with little to lower drought scenarios…it’s somewhat misleading in my opinion. The rains for some came too late…remember as well the cold start to Spring…March and April with the colder weather and the snow (remember that) prevented crops from getting into the ground and germinating in a timely fashion…so that when they were ready to grow…the drought hit…so it was sort of a double whammy in some cases.

The following 2 maps show how the drought has improved/worsened from last month to the current report. Green means better…yellow/orange means worse and gray means no change.

As is usual with something like this…your results may vary…perhaps significantly. Areas farther east of the state line on the MO side are still in pretty rough shape.

Check out Chillicothe, MO…the green line represents the moisture in 2018 and you can see how far below the brown (normal) line is.

Just one example…

Now Lane…

The main winds from the storm will be offshore…there may be some strong winds because of the funneling effect through the Mountains of the Islands…but Lane will not directly hit the Islands as long as it makes that forecast left turn south of Kauai Friday night into Saturday.

The main concern I have is the flooding/mudslide aspect of this. I talked about this yesterday because of the terrain effects and the hurricane’s circulation. As the winds of the hurricane blow up through the mountains of the Islands, there will be even more “lift” to the moisture into the atmosphere which will then generate even more rain. Take a look at a relief map of Hawaii.

The core of the circulation of Lane will remain offshore for the next few days…but because of the air flow in the Islands…the air will flow up the mountains…as this animation from Windy.com shows

That leads to areas of heavy rains…

Notice by the purple colors…that’s 20-30″ of rain possible…and notice where the purple colors are located…compared to the topographical map above the one above…see the connection? The whole process is called “orographic lift”.

In reality I wouldn’t be shocked to see even more rain than that…as some areas have already had close to 12″!

Couple of rain gauges on the windward side of the Big Island have already recieved over a FOOT of rain from #HurricaneLane! Upslope flow will continue there awhile longer, so plenty more is on the way before it tapers off. #hiwx — Robert Ballard (@firebomb56) August 23, 2018

To me, the flooding/mudslide issue is the biggest threat. That can do a lot of damage to areas that are affected and that can also mess up the power grid pretty significantly too especially in the many rural areas of the Island chain.

So lots of rain coming obviously.

Parts of Big Island have measured 7-12" rain in past 12 hours. County officials report multiple landslides on Hwy 19 on Big Island making the road hazardous for travel. #HurricaneLane #HIwx — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) August 23, 2018

Not seeing a lot of flight cancellations into the Hawaiian Islands at this point…especially on the Big Island. Granted I think they’re 5 hours behind us.

Latest information is here.

Our feature photo is from ‎Terri Bruntmyer‎

Joe