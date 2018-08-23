KCK school janitor under investigation for inappropriately touching 4th grader

"She was on her way back to class," Latham said. "And the janitor, which is a woman, had grabbed her bottom. When she turned around and looked at her, the janitor had smiled."

Latham said her daughter told her teacher and principal what happened. The school called her, and Latham's husband picked up their daughter. Shocked and horrified, the family filed a police report.

"She said that it made her feel very uncomfortable, and she knew that it wasn't right. And so she told because she didn't want the janitor to do it to anybody else," Latham said.

KCK Police investigated and handed the findings over to the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office. A spokesperson for the DA said the case is under review.

"I feel like I can't protect her," Latham said. "If she's going and she's gone to a school, she should be protected -- and she's not."

Before the new school year, Latham called Welborn Elementary. She said the principal told her the janitor was still employed.

"I want them to take some action and take the janitor out of the school," Latham said.

FOX4 reached out to KCK Public Schools about the janitor's employment status. A spokesperson said they don't comment on ongoing investigations.

Latham is so worried about her daughter's safety, she enrolled her in a different school about two weeks after the first day of classes.

"And that's 'cause she begged me to go," Latham said. "I just wanted to homeschool her. I wanted to keep her at home."

As the investigation into the alleged incident continues, Latham agonizes about protecting all of her four children.

"If I can't protect one, then I probably won't be able to protect any of them," Latham said.