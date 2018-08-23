KCPD investigating fire at evidence warehouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Bomb and arson crews are investigating a fire at a Kansas City Police Department warehouse Thursday.

Police were initially dispatched to the scene just before 1 a.m. upon reports of an intruder. They had to call in firefighters when they noticed flames.

The fire caused a lot of smoke and water damage the to warehouse where police keep evidence.

"This is a large building so it will take some time to determine what has been damaged," KCPD officer Jacob Becchina told FOX4.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.