Lawrence police officer charged after allegedly shooting man during traffic stop

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Lawrence police officer is now facing charges after prosecutors say she shot a man during a traffic stop.

Officer Brindley Blood has been charged with reckless aggravated battery in the shooting of Akira Lewis.

On May 29, prosecutors say Officer Ian McCann was on patrol when he spotted an SUV where it appeared the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt on New Hampshire Street. McCann initiated a traffic stop and the driver, later identified as Lewis, pulled over on West 6th Street.

According to the Douglas County Prosecutor’s Office, McCann approached Lewis’ SUV and explained he was stopping him for a seat belt violation. Lewis refused to provide his ID, and McCann requested backup.

While waiting for assistance, McCann repeatedly told Lewis if he didn’t cooperate, he would be arrested.

Blood arrived as backup, and McCann attempted to arrest Lewis by opening his door and physically removing him from the vehicle, prosecutors say. Lewis allegedly left the vehicle and began battering McCann.

Prosecutors say Blood tried to intervene and shot Lewis. The two officers were placed on administrative leave while Johnson County officials investigated.

On Thursday, Blood was charged with reckless aggravated battery for the shooting.

Johnson County prosecutors were asked to review the incident for any possible charges against Lewis. The man was charged with battery against a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement, obstruction, no proof of insurance and failure to wear a seat belt.

Blood’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 27. Lewis’ next court appearance is Sept. 26.

