Man charged with murdering Kansas City dad survived by four kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are looking for a man who is charged with first-degree murder in Jackson County for the deadly shooting of a Kansas City dad of four. Prosecutors charged William L. Johnson, 28, for allegedly killing Marco Green on October 8, 2017.

Court records filed on Thursday say the shooting happened in the 7600 block of Monroe. Video of the area showed Green's BMW followed by a black Nissan Altima. Green got out of the BMW and approached the car, and a short time later a muzzle flash appeared from the rear driver's area of the Nissan.

Several shell casings were located at the scene. Detectives connected the vehicle to Johnson and learned that he had reportedly fled to Kansas. Detectives searched a property in Kansas where Johnson was known to fire weapons. Tests of shell casings from the property matched shell casings removed from the crime scene. Another witness identified Johnson as being in the Nissan on the day of the deadly shooting.

FOX4 spoke to grieving family members after Green was found dead. His girlfriend Charlotte Busby said she saw Green at her nephew's birthday party, then a tragedy happened hours later.

"They took the wrong person for no reason is all I can say," Busby told FOX4.

His children were 4, 6, 7 and 9 when their dad was killed. Family members told FOX4 that Green's BMW was still running and they also say police found his wallet and cell phone by his body.

"I think my brother was murdered in a senseless act of robbery and violence. He was shot four times in his back as he ran for his life. He just didn't go over there to that complex. He went there to visit friends and was killed. Somebody killed a loving, caring, family guy who didn't run the streets," said brother Marcus Green.

Johnson also faces armed criminal action, and once in custody he'll be held on a $500,000 bond. There is no photo of Johnson at this time to share, FOX4 will update this story with one when it's provided, or after he's arrested.