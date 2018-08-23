Murder at Cameron prison raises more concerns about staffing shortage, safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMERON, Mo. -- A 2014 murder at Crossroads Correctional Facility in Cameron has raised even more concerns about the struggling prison.

FOX4 first reported on staffing shortages at the Missouri prison in May after a riot. Now, evidence from a murder sentencing on Thursday reveals concerns have been around for years.

In court Thursday, inmate Jeff Lane admitted to murdering fellow inmate Larry Miller in the pod where they both lived in 2014. There were no guards in the pod at the time, and it took three and a half minutes for correction officers to respond.

In that time, Miller was stabbed to death.

Miller was returning from his morning meal with he was ambushed by another inmate hiding in his cell at Crossroads Correctional. Lane saw the two fighting and got involved, stabbing Miller more than two dozen times.

Surveillance video from inside the prison shows the brutal murder. But what's just as alarming is that there was no one watching over the inmates.

Court documents say the corrections officer who was working in the pod was with an other inmate in an office, taking his complaint about sexual assault.

Miller's sister, Maria, said there should have been someone there to protect her brother.

"I want the guards accountable. I want the warden accountable. I want Crossroads Correctional Facility for neglecting to take care of my brother," she said.

She feels that, if corrections officers had been present, her brother would still be alive today.

Lane, who is already serving time for murder, got 20 years tacked on to his sentence Thursday for Miller's murder.

FOX4 contacted the Missouri Department of Corrections for comment, but they haven't responded.