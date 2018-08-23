× Nicki Minaj postpones tour to 2019, including KC concert at Sprint Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nicki Minaj is no longer coming to Kansas City this fall. Instead fans will have to wait until next year.

The singer and rapper has postponed the North American leg of her international tour with Future until 2019, and that includes her show at the Sprint Center.

The “NickiHndrxx” tour was supposed to launch Sept. 21 in Baltimore, Maryland, and later visit Kansas City on Nov. 4. The North American leg of the tour has now been delayed until May 2019. Rolling Stone reports that, due to scheduling conflicts, Future will not participate.

“I haven’t CANCELLED anything,” Minaj wrote on Instagram. “I reversed the order of the US & EUROPEAN LEGS of my tour. This is for obvious reasons to anyone with a brain … My album was originally going to drop in June which would’ve given me 3 months of tour rehearsal. However, I was still writing & recording up to last week … I can’t rehearse 4 WEEKS for a tour I originally planned on rehearsing 3 months for. I give my fans QUALITY. I write & co produce my own music. Therefore, I can’t rehearse while I’m WRITING & RECORDING my album.”

Minaj has not announced the rescheduled concert dates, but the Sprint Center said refunds are available wherever you purchased your tickets from.