Northland Early Education Center begins $3.7 million renovation and expansion project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Northland Early Education Center has made significant growth over the last 30 years. Starting in the basement of a small church with just six children, it has grown into a place that helps hundreds of metro families with children that have special needs.

On Wednesday, workers began a $3.7 million renovation and expansion project at the center. Crews will clear 5,7000 sq. ft. of land to make room for a new therapy gym, playground, and three additional classrooms. When that is complete, the original building will undergo several upgrades.

When all is said and done, the new additions will allow the center to care for an additional 100 children. The center specializes in caring for children with typical and special needs and is one of very few options for parents with children in need of additional care.

Work is expected to take nine months. The school will remain open throughout a majority of the renovations.