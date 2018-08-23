Not everyone in Kansas City is a Chiefs fan — some even root for the Browns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4 will be your home for the NFL's Thursday Night Football this season, and preseason coverage debuted with the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles taking on the winless Cleveland Browns.

Although there were still mostly Chiefs jerseys Thursday night at the Quaff -- despite the Chiefs not playing until Saturday -- a handful of fans were also sporting Cleveland Browns attire.

They're the Cleveland Browns Backers of Kansas City, a 57-member group who have been gathering for the past 20 years since the team returned to the NFL,

“It was super shocking that there’s a huge Browns following here in Kansas City," Quaff employee Blake Ward said.

“There’s a lot of people that look at me and say, 'Browns fan, are you nuts?' I say, 'It ain't easy, I’ll tell you that much. But it’s a lot of fun. It’s our team,'" Fred Bissler said.

“The cool thing about the club is it’s like a family reunion every week. It really is. I’m from Cleveland. He’s from Kent. Kyle’s from Lima, Ohio, but we are all Browns fans. We are all here for the same reason," Bill Horak said.

The Browns won 5-0 Thursday night in a defensive struggle featuring only a safety and a field goal.

“We’re kind of the underdog. I’m looking for big things. I’m always looking for big things," Bissler said.