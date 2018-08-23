See the new Independence Farmers Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Farmers selling fresh produce in Independence are about to move into some new digs. The new Uptown Market Truman and Osage officially opened Thursday.

Before this space, the Farmer’s Market was held a few blocks away at Walnut and Liberty in Independence Square.

Vendors will no longer have to bring their own canopy to set up a stand on rainy day.

A portion of the new space is also completely enclosed creating a new space for community groups can host events or weddings.

The city broke ground back in late February and finished it in less than six months.

The city paid for most of it with interfund loans, using extra money in the Parks and Rec Department and Water Department budgets to help fund it.

Community groups such as the Rotary Club also donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to see this Uptown Market become a reality.

This project has a ton of community support as it helps better organize the Farmers Market, which is open every Wednesday and Saturday from May through October.

This weekend, the farmer’s market will stay at its current location – and next weekend its closed due to SantaCaliGon Days. But they plan to begin selling fresh produce from this new location on Sept. 5.