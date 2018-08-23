Weapon found in locker at Tonganoxie Middle School, deemed ‘unfortunate accident’

TONGANOXIE, Kan. — A weapon was found Thursday night in a locker at Tonganoxie Middle School, and fortunately, no one was hurt.

The school district said did not say how the weapon was discovered or how it ended up in the school.

Police were called to the school to investigate and determined that it was “an unfortunate accident.” The district believes there was no threat intended.

Students were not in the building when the weapon was found, the district said.

“We consider the discovery of any weapon to be very serious. The safety of our children and our community are our top priority. Thankfully, no one was in danger and all steps have been taken to secure the situation,” Superintendent Loren Feldkamp said in a statement.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and have finished their investigation.